Bosch Charity Run 2026: Running Forward for Sustainability and Social Impact

Part of the proceeds from the run was donated to the Skills for Life Foundation. This contribution will support underprivileged youth from hilltribe communities in Chiang Mai by providing access to education, vocational skills training, and livelihood opportunities. This donation reflects Bosch’s dedication to empowering communities and fostering long-term positive change.

With sustainability at the forefront, the event demonstrated how impactful change can begin with simple actions. Running T-shirts were made from recycled plastic bottles, and finisher medals were crafted from recycled bottle caps, turning everyday waste into symbols of achievement. This focus on recycled materials in event merchandise highlights Bosch's "Invented for life" philosophy by creatively reusing resources and minimizing environmental impact.

Highlights of the day included the 9-kilometer race, where top male and female runners were awarded prizes such as Bosch dishwashers, high-pressure washers, and battery chargers. Participants enjoyed the community atmosphere and celebrated their collective achievements, reinforcing the spirit of the event.