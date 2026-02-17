Top 5 countries invest THB33 billion in Thailand for Jan 2026

The majority of foreign investment came through the Board of Investment (BOI) promotion, totalling 55 investors (49% of all 113 permits), with an investment value of THB17.226 billion.

This aligns with the government’s policy to attract investment in "Future Industries," such as advanced technology, digital, AI, electric vehicles (EV), clean energy, and agri-food.

The top three business categories authorised through the BOI channel were:

Contract Manufacturing Services: Such as metal products, plastics, and automotive parts, supporting high-value-added production. High-Value Services: Including Trade and Investment Support Offices (TISO), International Business Centres (IBC), and International Procurement Offices (IPO), which are crucial in elevating Thailand as a regional trade and investment hub. Computer Services: Such as software and platform development, aligning with Digital Economy and AI Services goals.

Regarding investment in the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC), 38 foreign investors (34% of the total) entered the region in January 2026, a 31% increase.

Total investment in the EEC reached THB14.637 billion, accounting for 43% of the total investment value.

Key EEC investors included China (19 investors, THB5.293 billion), Singapore (5 investors, THB4.31 billion), Japan (5 investors, THB1.306 billion), and other countries (9 investors, THB3.728 billion).

Investments in the EEC focused on businesses such as the design, installation, and testing of automation systems for production control, large-scale high-quality tourism services (multimedia light and sound shows), and contract manufacturing for products like compressors and motors for appliances, metal products, and rubber parts for vehicles.