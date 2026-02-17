Top 5 countries invest THB33 billion in Thailand for Jan 2026

Poonpong Naiyanapakorn, Director-General of the Department of Business Development and Secretary of the Foreign Business Commission, revealed that in January 2026, 113 foreign investors were permitted to operate businesses in Thailand under the Foreign Business Act 1999, representing a 10% increase.
These investments were processed through two channels: 24 received Foreign Business Licenses, while 89 obtained Foreign Business Certificates (granted via the Investment Promotion Act, the Industrial Estate Authority of Thailand Act, or international treaties and agreements).
The total investment value reached THB33.779 billion, a 46% increase.
Additionally, 262 Thai nationals were employed by investors holding Foreign Business Licenses, a 15% increase.
The top five nationalities of foreign investors were:
The majority of foreign investment came through the Board of Investment (BOI) promotion, totalling 55 investors (49% of all 113 permits), with an investment value of THB17.226 billion.
This aligns with the government’s policy to attract investment in "Future Industries," such as advanced technology, digital, AI, electric vehicles (EV), clean energy, and agri-food.
The top three business categories authorised through the BOI channel were:
Regarding investment in the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC), 38 foreign investors (34% of the total) entered the region in January 2026, a 31% increase.
Total investment in the EEC reached THB14.637 billion, accounting for 43% of the total investment value.
Key EEC investors included China (19 investors, THB5.293 billion), Singapore (5 investors, THB4.31 billion), Japan (5 investors, THB1.306 billion), and other countries (9 investors, THB3.728 billion).
Investments in the EEC focused on businesses such as the design, installation, and testing of automation systems for production control, large-scale high-quality tourism services (multimedia light and sound shows), and contract manufacturing for products like compressors and motors for appliances, metal products, and rubber parts for vehicles.