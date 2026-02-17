Top 5 countries invest THB33 billion in Thailand for Jan 2026

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 17, 2026

Thailand’s foreign investment landscape sees a strong start to 2026, as 113 approved businesses contribute THB33.779 billion, driven largely by BOI-promoted projects and EEC expansion.

  • In January 2026, Thailand approved a total of THB 33.779 billion in foreign investment from 113 investors.
  • The top five investing countries by investment value were Japan (THB 15.315 billion), Singapore (THB 5.513 billion), China (THB 5.39 billion), Hong Kong (THB 587 million), and the United States (THB 420 million).
  • By the number of approved investors, the top five nations were China (26), Japan (25

Poonpong Naiyanapakorn, Director-General of the Department of Business Development and Secretary of the Foreign Business Commission, revealed that in January 2026, 113 foreign investors were permitted to operate businesses in Thailand under the Foreign Business Act 1999, representing a 10% increase.

These investments were processed through two channels: 24 received Foreign Business Licenses, while 89 obtained Foreign Business Certificates (granted via the Investment Promotion Act, the Industrial Estate Authority of Thailand Act, or international treaties and agreements).

The total investment value reached THB33.779 billion, a 46% increase.

Additionally, 262 Thai nationals were employed by investors holding Foreign Business Licenses, a 15% increase.

The top five nationalities of foreign investors were:

  1. China: 26 investors (23% of the total), with an investment of THB5.39 billion. Businesses included wood processing for furniture parts, wholesaling of products such as barcode printers and coronary balloon catheters, EV battery swapping station services, and contract manufacturing for electronic components, machinery, and metal industrial parts.
  2. Japan: 25 investors (22% of the total), with an investment of THB15.315 billion. Businesses included the procurement of raw materials and components for various manufacturing industries, used product certification services, software development, and contract manufacturing for electric motors, mould parts, and metal components.
  3. United States: 16 investors (14% of the total), with an investment of THB420 million. Businesses included engineering services, advertising, food and beverage services, and the design, development, installation, and maintenance of software platforms.
  4. Singapore: 12 investors (11% of the total), with an investment of THB5.513 billion. Businesses included procurement services for raw materials and components, cloud services, modern distribution centre services, and solar power generation services.
  5. Hong Kong: 10 investors (9% of the total), with an investment of THB587 million. Businesses included engineering and technical services such as machinery inspection and testing, installation and repair of electrical and electronic appliances, software modification for sale/service, and contract manufacturing of lighting products, electrical appliances, and cast metal parts.

The majority of foreign investment came through the Board of Investment (BOI) promotion, totalling 55 investors (49% of all 113 permits), with an investment value of THB17.226 billion.

This aligns with the government’s policy to attract investment in "Future Industries," such as advanced technology, digital, AI, electric vehicles (EV), clean energy, and agri-food.

The top three business categories authorised through the BOI channel were:

  1. Contract Manufacturing Services: Such as metal products, plastics, and automotive parts, supporting high-value-added production.
  2. High-Value Services: Including Trade and Investment Support Offices (TISO), International Business Centres (IBC), and International Procurement Offices (IPO), which are crucial in elevating Thailand as a regional trade and investment hub.
  3. Computer Services: Such as software and platform development, aligning with Digital Economy and AI Services goals.

Regarding investment in the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC), 38 foreign investors (34% of the total) entered the region in January 2026, a 31% increase.

Total investment in the EEC reached THB14.637 billion, accounting for 43% of the total investment value.

Key EEC investors included China (19 investors, THB5.293 billion), Singapore (5 investors, THB4.31 billion), Japan (5 investors, THB1.306 billion), and other countries (9 investors, THB3.728 billion).

Investments in the EEC focused on businesses such as the design, installation, and testing of automation systems for production control, large-scale high-quality tourism services (multimedia light and sound shows), and contract manufacturing for products like compressors and motors for appliances, metal products, and rubber parts for vehicles.

