New initiative lets wealthy fund organisations helping unemployed youth in S’pore, Thailand

Launched by social investor network AVPN in January, the ImpactCollab Outcomes Marketplace ties philanthropic funding directly to verified outcomes, so that donors release funds only when agreed results are achieved.

The initiative, which was developed in partnership with non-profit social impact advisory firm Tri-Sector Associates, is working with 14 organisations across Singapore and Thailand focused on helping youth not in education, employment or training (NEET).

Singapore has more than 16,000 NEET youth, while Thailand has about 1.4 million such youth.

“Youth employability is an urgent and important issue to tackle in Southeast Asia,” said Kevin Teo, head of ImpactCollab at AVPN, which is Asia’s biggest social investor network.

By the end of 2026, AVPN aims to support up to 600 youth in both countries to undergo training, be placed in jobs and remain employed.

Under the marketplace model, funders can select from the 14 organisations identified by the initiative and commit funding that is released only when predefined outcomes are met. The three outcomes are that if a NEET youth completes training, secures a job and remains employed for at least six months.

The 14 organisations, including charities YMCA of Singapore, Daughters of Tomorrow and social enterprise Inclus, were chosen based on considerations such as their track record and the maturity of their operations and governance.