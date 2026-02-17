Thailand and EU Target 2026 for Landmark Free Trade Agreement

Industry Minister Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana meets EU Ambassador to align on green economy goals and fast-track FTA negotiations by the middle of 2026.

Thailand’s Ministry of Industry has signalled its intent to conclude Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations with the European Union by mid-2026, despite the current transition to a caretaker government.

During a high-level meeting on 16 February 2026, Industry Minister Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana hosted H.E. Luisa Ragher, the EU Ambassador to Thailand, to discuss a roadmap for industrial synergy.

The talks focused on harmonising Thailand’s manufacturing sector with stringent European environmental standards.

Addressing concerns regarding the domestic political climate, Thanakorn reassured the delegation that the Ministry remains fully operational.

Under the "Push-Fight-Pull-Persist" policy framework, the government is committed to restructuring the national economy to ensure a seamless environment for European capital.