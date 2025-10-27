Thailand and US Sign Critical Minerals Pact to Secure Global Supply

The Industry Ministry says the new MOU aims to boost domestic resource processing and investment while stressing there are no legal obligations yet.
Thailand and the United States officially cemented a partnership aimed at strengthening the global supply chain for critical minerals, signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on "Cooperation to Diversify Global Critical Minerals Supply Chains and Promote Investments" on October 26, 2025, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
The Thai government hailed the agreement as an opportunity to secure and diversify the supply of essential minerals used in industries like clean energy and electric vehicles, thereby boosting both nations’ economic security.
Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana, Thailand’s Industry Minister, stated that the MOU will foster better resource governance and connect Thailand more firmly to a secure and reliable global supply chain.
The partnership will focus on security, diversity, flexibility, and fairness in the supply of critical minerals.
The cooperation is set to cover the full resource lifecycle, from exploration and extraction to processing, end-use, recovery, and recycling.
Chief Petty Officer Yotsingh Liamlert, Deputy Minister of Industry, emphasised that the agreement offers Thailand a chance to enter the global supply chain while adhering to the highest international standards.
The collaboration will draw on both countries’ expertise in technology, regulation, and management to promote technology transfer, research and development, and the application of innovative technologies.
Aditat Wasinon, Director-General of the Department of Primary Industries and Mines, clarified that although Thailand currently has no commercially viable rare earth mines, the MOU will support resource sustainability by focusing on exploration, processing, and utilisation of minerals crucial for high-tech industries.
This move aligns with the Ministry’s policy to enhance domestic value-added processes.
Crucially, Aditat stressed that the agreement is not legally binding.
“The cooperation will be mutually beneficial by creating a stable environment for investment... It will allow Thailand to benefit from the exchange of information, technology transfer, and new investment opportunities," Aditat said. "However, this Memorandum of Understanding is not legally binding. If any investment were to take place in Thailand, the operators would still be required to strictly comply with Thai laws and regulations, including measures to prevent adverse effects on the environment and public health.”
The ministry confirmed the focus remains on creating a stable environment for both domestic and foreign investment.