Thailand and US Sign Critical Minerals Pact to Secure Global Supply

The Industry Ministry says the new MOU aims to boost domestic resource processing and investment while stressing there are no legal obligations yet.

Thailand and the United States officially cemented a partnership aimed at strengthening the global supply chain for critical minerals, signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on "Cooperation to Diversify Global Critical Minerals Supply Chains and Promote Investments" on October 26, 2025, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

The Thai government hailed the agreement as an opportunity to secure and diversify the supply of essential minerals used in industries like clean energy and electric vehicles, thereby boosting both nations’ economic security.

Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana, Thailand’s Industry Minister, stated that the MOU will foster better resource governance and connect Thailand more firmly to a secure and reliable global supply chain.

The partnership will focus on security, diversity, flexibility, and fairness in the supply of critical minerals.

The cooperation is set to cover the full resource lifecycle, from exploration and extraction to processing, end-use, recovery, and recycling.