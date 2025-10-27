TDRI Warns of Major Risks in Thailand’s Reciprocal Trade Deal with US

Senior economist flags concerns over 99% tariff exemption on US goods, digital taxes, and adherence to Washington’s labour standards.

The Thailand Development Research Institute (TDRI) is urging the Thai government to monitor seven critical issues arising from its new reciprocal trade agreement framework with the United States, warning that the risks could outweigh the benefits.

The caution follows Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul’s signing of a joint framework agreement on reciprocal trade at the recent ASEAN Summit to negotiate the comprehensive trade deal by the end of the year.

While the agreement aims to boost confidence and eliminate tariff barriers, the TDRI highlighted several potential pitfalls.

Dr Nonarit Bisonyabut, a senior Research Fellow at the TDRI, acknowledged a positive aspect: the framework could lead to a 0% exemption from the existing 19% Reciprocal Tax for specific Thai goods.

However, he stressed that the concessions Thailand appears to have made require close scrutiny.