Thai-US trade framework has no impact on Thai exports, says TPSO

Thailand’s newly announced framework for reciprocal trade with the United States will not affect the country’s export performance this year, according to the Trade Policy and Strategy Office (TPSO).

Nantapong Chiralerspong, director-general of TPSO, said the joint statement outlining the framework carries no immediate impact on trade flows. He noted that Thai exports to the US remain strong, with growth of 35.3% in September driven by rising consumer demand following interest rate cuts in the US.

The US market is rebounding thanks to improving purchasing power. As one of the world’s largest consumer markets, this recovery also supports global trade momentum, Nantapong said.

He added that the electronics sector — currently in an upcycle — continues to benefit from strong US demand. Washington’s relatively low import tariffs on electronic products and the increasing popularity of mobile devices among younger generations have also supported Thai exports.