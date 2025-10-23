Thai Commerce Minister and Singapore DPM Boost Trade and Digital Ties

'Suphajee' and Gan Kim Yong hold video summit to finalise a rice trade pact, accelerate farm exports, and champion the ASEAN Digital Economy Framework.

Thailand's Commerce Minister, Suphajee Suthumpun, held a video conference with Singapore's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade and Industry, Gan Kim Yong, on Wednesday.

The high-level meeting focused on expanding trade and investment between the two nations, accelerating Thai agricultural exports, and driving regional digital economic integration.

Following the video conference, Suphajee confirmed that she and the Commerce Ministry's executive team had engaged in detailed remote discussions with Gan.

The primary goal was to strengthen Thailand-Singapore trade and investment cooperation, secure an accelerated conclusion to a rice trade agreement, and ensure the successful completion of negotiations for the ASEAN Digital Economy Framework Agreement (DEFA) to bolster the region's digital role.

The discussion underscored Thailand's commitment to deepening cooperation with Singapore, particularly in bilateral trade.

The minister highlighted Thailand's potential to expand its exports of agricultural products and food.

These exports are seen not only as meeting the demands of the Singaporean market but also as a key channel for accessing other international markets.