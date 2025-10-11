Thailand and Australia Pledge Deeper Ties on Green Tech and Trade

Thailand’s Commerce Minister, Suphajee Suthumpun, held high-level talks with Andrew Barr, the Chief Minister of the Australian Capital Territory (ACT), this Saturday, aiming to significantly strengthen bilateral trade and investment.

Minister Suphajee, accompanied by executives from the Ministry of Commerce, welcomed the Australian delegation to Bangkok to discuss ways of capitalising on the economic potential of both nations and enhancing connectivity between the Thai and Australian private sectors.

The Minister revealed that both sides exchanged views on trade cooperation and investment strategies, finding strong alignment on key priorities, particularly in education, health, tourism, culture, and the advancement of sustainable development.

A central point of the discussion was the push towards green technology and innovation.

The ACT has a national goal of becoming a leader in this sector, which complements Thailand’s focus on developing agricultural technology and precision farming, including leveraging technology to address climate change challenges.

Minister Suphajee also noted Australia’s commitment to its Southeast Asia Investment Strategy, looking ahead to 2040.

Concurrently, Australia aims to attract foreign investment for large-scale integrated residential projects and is supporting its own innovation and start-up ecosystem through networks and incubators in Canberra.