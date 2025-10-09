Thailand Finalizing US Trade Deal as Economy Faces Headwinds, Commerce Minister Warns

Thailand is working to finalize technical details of its reciprocal tax agreement with the United States by the end of the current quarter, Commerce Minister Suphajee Suthumpun announced Thursday, as the kingdom grapples with slowing economic growth and six consecutive months of deflation.

Speaking at the "Thailand Economic Outlook 2026: Out of Trap" seminar hosted by Krungthep Turakij newspaper, Minister Suphajee revealed that the government is focusing on completing rules of origin and value content specifications for the 19% reciprocal tax rate previously negotiated with Washington.

"The U.S. is a crucial trading partner, accounting for approximately 1.9 trillion baht in exports," the minister said, emphasizing the importance of cementing the bilateral trade framework amid global economic volatility.

Economic Crisis Looms

The minister painted a sobering picture of Thailand's economic trajectory, warning that GDP growth this year is projected to reach only 1.8% to 2.3%—a dramatic decline from approximately 5% in 2018.

"The growth of our country has been continuously slowing down," Suphajee said. "If we don't do anything, we will surely be stuck in the loop because this year we probably won't exceed 2%."

Adding to concerns, Thailand has recorded negative inflation of -0.7% for six consecutive months, raising the specter of deflation. The minister stressed that urgent demand stimulation measures are needed to reverse this trend and restore purchasing power.