Thai Trade Negotiators Accelerate Crucial FTA Talks with the EU

The Department of Trade Negotiations (DTN) is moving swiftly to implement the policy directive from Commerce Minister Suphajee Suthumpun to accelerate the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) talks with the European Union (EU).

Chotima Iemsawasdikul, Director-General of the DTN and Thai Chief Negotiator, confirmed that the Thai team attended the 7th round of the Thailand-EU FTA negotiations in Brussels, Belgium, from September 29 to October 3, 2025.

The negotiations saw "continued good progress," with key advances made in:

Capital Movement: Concluding agreements that will facilitate cross-border investment flows.

Financial Services: Establishing regulations to promote transparency and stability within the financial sector.

Progress was also reported on mutual market access, covering the trade in goods, trade in services, investment, and government procurement.

Several other issues, including trade remedies, State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs), the automotive annex, and competition, are nearing conclusion, with only technical details remaining.

