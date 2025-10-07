Thai Government Boosts Q4 Economy with 'Quick Big Win' Stimulus

The Thai government is accelerating its economic programme for the fourth quarter, with Deputy Prime Minister Ekniti Nitithanprapas and Commerce Minister Suphajee Suthumpun detailing ambitious plans to boost the GDP and push exports.

Implementing fiscal measures for urgent economic revival is a key priority of the current administration, led by Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Anutin Charnvirakul, who has announced a set of “Quick Big Win” measures designed for rapid impact.

Core Stimulus: ‘Let’s Go Halves Plus’

The first core initiative is the ‘Let’s Go Halves Plus’ (Co-Payment Scheme), which is scheduled for Cabinet deliberation today (October 7, 2025).

This scheme aims to deliver a positive economic impact for the remainder of the year. The government insists its economic stimulus drive will be implemented while strictly adhering to fiscal stability.

Speaking at the “38th Anniversary of Krungthep Turakij” event on Monday, Deputy Prime Minister Ekniti revealed that the Ministry of Finance will propose the ‘Let’s Go Halves Plus’ project to the Cabinet to seek approval and allocate a budget of 44 billion baht for 20 million entitlements.

The project forms the first pillar of the “Quick Big Win” policy, designed to stimulate the economy in the final quarter.

It will help ease the cost of living by having the government subsidise half the cost of goods, up to 200 baht per person per day. The scheme is also intended to boost income for small merchants nationwide.

Registration for merchants under ‘Let’s Go Halves Plus’ will open on October 15, 2025. Citizens can register for entitlements via the "Pao Tang" application from October 20, 2025, with spending commencing from October 29 until the end of December 2025.