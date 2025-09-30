“Let’s Go Halves Plus” to enter Cabinet next week, Finance Minister confirms October rollout

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 30, 2025

Thailand’s “Let’s Go Halves Plus” shopping subsidy delayed in Cabinet but will begin in October, covering 33 million citizens in three groups.

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Ekniti Nitithanprapas revealed that today’s Cabinet meeting (September 30) could not consider the “Let’s Go Halves Plus” shopping subsidy campaign. However, the project is expected to be presented for approval next week.

The reason for the delay will be explained later, said Ekniti, confirming that the scheme will begin in October as planned.

Today’s Cabinet agenda focused on budget matters, particularly the 2025 fiscal year, which concludes today. Funds will be used in several areas, including maintaining fiscal discipline and repaying the Bank for Agriculture and Agricultural Cooperatives (BAAC), as well as supporting various other initiatives.

The Let’s Go Halves Plus programme, scheduled for October-December 2025, covers three main groups:

  1. State Welfare Card holders: 13 million people will receive an additional 1,700 baht per month, added to the existing 300 baht, for a total of 2,000 baht per month in a single instalment, with no need to re-register. This allocation uses 22 billion baht, sourced from unspent 2025 budget allocations to the State Welfare Fund.
  2. Registered taxpayers: 11 million people who file personal income tax returns will have their 50:50 subsidy adjusted to 60:40, receiving 2,400 baht from the government, with citizens contributing 2,000 baht, and spending capped at 200 baht per day. This group receives the highest allocation to incentivise spending.
  3. Non-registered taxpayers: 9 million people will receive a 2,000-baht top-up, spending up to 200 baht per day.

The government aims to use the scheme to stimulate consumption and support citizens during the final quarter of the year.

