“Let’s Go Halves Plus” to enter Cabinet next week, Finance Minister confirms October rollout

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Ekniti Nitithanprapas revealed that today’s Cabinet meeting (September 30) could not consider the “Let’s Go Halves Plus” shopping subsidy campaign. However, the project is expected to be presented for approval next week.

The reason for the delay will be explained later, said Ekniti, confirming that the scheme will begin in October as planned.

Today’s Cabinet agenda focused on budget matters, particularly the 2025 fiscal year, which concludes today. Funds will be used in several areas, including maintaining fiscal discipline and repaying the Bank for Agriculture and Agricultural Cooperatives (BAAC), as well as supporting various other initiatives.