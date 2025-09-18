Finance Ministry plans to revive successful schemes like ‘Let’s Go Halves’ to boost economy

A source from Ministry of Finance has revealed that the ministry is preparing to propose a series of measures to the new government, under Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, to stimulate the economy. Given the four-month timeframe for this government, the proposal is focused on “ready-to-implement” schemes that have previously been successful, such as Khon La Khrueng (Let’s Go Halves), Easy E-Receipt, and tourism stimulus projects.
For the Let’s Go Halves programme, Ekniti Nitithanprapas, the incoming Minister of Finance, plans to revive the initiative to support restaurant owners and help with citizens' living costs. The exact details are still under discussion.
The scheme will likely be divided into two main groups:
Further adjustments may be made to align the scheme with the economic situation for the remainder of 2025.
The source also mentioned that the budget for the Let’s Go Halves programme should be around 50 billion baht to have a real impact on the economy. It was pointed out that there are sufficient funds available, including 26 billion baht already allocated for economic stimulus in the 2025 budget, as well as 25 billion baht in the 2026 budget. Additionally, 90-100 billion baht in emergency contingency funds could also be used for economic stimulus projects.
“The budget may not all go to the Let’s Go Halves programme. There may be other projects or measures, depending on the new government's policies,” the source added. “The Ministry of Finance will propose the initiatives that have worked before, ensuring that the economic stimulus can move forward as quickly as possible.”