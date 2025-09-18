Finance Ministry plans to revive successful schemes like ‘Let’s Go Halves’ to boost economy

A source from Ministry of Finance has revealed that the ministry is preparing to propose a series of measures to the new government, under Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, to stimulate the economy. Given the four-month timeframe for this government, the proposal is focused on “ready-to-implement” schemes that have previously been successful, such as Khon La Khrueng (Let’s Go Halves), Easy E-Receipt, and tourism stimulus projects.

For the Let’s Go Halves programme, Ekniti Nitithanprapas, the incoming Minister of Finance, plans to revive the initiative to support restaurant owners and help with citizens' living costs. The exact details are still under discussion.

The scheme will likely be divided into two main groups:

Taxpayers – 11 million people who have filed personal income tax returns, where the government will contribute 60%, and citizens will pay 40%. General public and state welfare cardholders – The government will contribute 50%, and citizens will contribute the remaining 50%.

Further adjustments may be made to align the scheme with the economic situation for the remainder of 2025.