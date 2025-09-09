Retail and hotel stocks set to benefit as new government revives ‘Let’s Go Halves’ scheme

Following the new government’s plans to relaunch the “Khon La Khrueng” (Let’s Go Halves) shopping subsidy scheme, the aim is to stimulate domestic spending and support GDP growth. The scheme is expected to operate through the Pao Tang app, leveraging its comprehensive database of eligible citizens and participating merchants.

The Thai stock market has responded positively, with shares in retail, hotel, restaurant, and food & beverage sectors gradually rising in anticipation of the stimulus measure.

Passakorn Wangwiwatcharoen, a fundamental securities analyst at Asia Plus Securities, noted that while eligible merchants will still need to be closely monitored, increased domestic spending from the scheme is expected to benefit the restaurant sector during its implementation.

He highlighted that Central Plaza Hotel Public Company Limited (CENTEL), which generates around 50% of its revenue from restaurants in Thailand (with net profit split roughly 59% from hotels and 41% from restaurants), stands to gain more than Minor International (MINT), where restaurants account for only 20% of revenue.

With domestic spending on the rise and the potential for additional tourism stimulus measures, Hop Inn hotels under The Erawan Group (ERW) are also expected to benefit.