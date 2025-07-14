Thai e-commerce hits 1 trillion baht milestone amid TikTok shopping boom

Thailand's e-commerce sector expanded by 14% in 2024, reaching a total market value of 1.1 trillion baht, up from 980 billion baht in 2023, according to the latest report from Priceza.com. The study forecasts the market will continue its rapid growth to hit 1.6 trillion baht by 2027.

Thailand now ranks as the second-largest e-commerce market in ASEAN, trailing only Indonesia, despite having the fourth-largest population in the region. This growth has been driven by Thai consumers’ high engagement with online shopping platforms, as well as the strategic pivot of brands towards digital marketplaces.

Among platforms, Shopee retained its top position with a 75% usage rate among Thai consumers, followed by Lazada at 67% and TikTok at 51%. The rise of TikTok underscores the growing power of social commerce.

Industry observers believe TikTok could become the most dominant platform in Thailand within the next one to two years.

According to data from the Department of Business Development, TikTok Shop (Thailand) Co., Ltd. recorded revenue of over 12 billion baht. The company, registered in Thailand on November 8, 2023, with 200 million baht in capital, is led by Chawanrath Poochaiwatnanon, who also serves as Head of Fashion E-Commerce at TikTok Shop Thailand.

The year 2025 is expected to mark a shift toward affiliate marketing, as more brands seek cost-effective strategies to boost sales. With leading platforms raising seller fees, many businesses are turning to influencers and direct consumer engagement to drive performance, optimise budgets, and gain measurable results.