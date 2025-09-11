Let’s Go Halves to boost Q4 economy with projected 50 billion baht in circulation

The programme is expected to benefit entrepreneurs, community shops, consumer goods producers, and the general public, said Thanavath Phonvichai, president and chief adviser of UTCC's Economic and Business Forecasting Centre.

The government’s budget of 25 billion baht for the first phase of the initiative is projected to generate a circulation of up to 50 billion baht in the economy, marking a significant step towards economic recovery.

The spending period is set to last three months, ending in Q4 2025. If the government wishes to continue stimulating the economy, it could utilise the mid-year budget for 2026, aligning with the government’s four-month tenure.