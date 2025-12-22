Inside the ‘Giving Machine’: How a Global Charity Concept Is Being Adapted for Thailand

Known as the "Light the World Giving Machine," this initiative has recently arrived in Southeast Asia for the first time, setting up shop at Siam Paragon’s NEXTOPIA. While the machine itself is a marvel of automated convenience, the driving force behind it is a unique collaboration between global philanthropy and local Thai generosity.
To understand the mechanics and the mission behind this project, The Nation spoke with Apichat Choysrakoo, project lead for the Giving Machine initiative in Thailand, about how it aims to reshape the landscape of charitable giving for expats and locals alike.
The Giving Machine is already a global phenomenon, with active campaigns in 126 cities across 21 countries. However, choosing Bangkok as the first location in Southeast Asia was a strategic decision rooted in culture.
"We looked at the region and saw that Thailand has a unique strength: a deep-rooted culture of kindness and generosity," Apichat explains. He notes that the project is not merely a “church initiative” but serves as a bridge connecting international standards of giving with the tangible needs of Thai communities.
"Bringing the Giving Machine to Bangkok honors that reputation," Apichat says. "We wanted to create a platform where the spirit of 'Light the World', our global Christmas campaign, could merge seamlessly with the Thai spirit of 'Nam Jai' (water of the heart/kindness)."
For the expatriate community in Thailand, finding trustworthy channels for donation can sometimes be a challenge. Concerns about administrative fees and transparency often lead to hesitation. Apichat emphasizes that the Giving Machine was explicitly designed to dismantle these barriers through a "Zero-Overhead" model.
"One of the most common questions we hear from the international community is, 'How much of my money actually reaches the people?'" Apichat notes. "With the Giving Machine, the answer is simple: 100 percent."
He explains that The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints covers all operational costs, including machine maintenance, credit card transaction fees, and administrative overhead. This ensures that every baht donated goes directly to the participating non-profit organizations.
"It is a pure gift to the community," Apichat adds. "There is no financial catch. If you donate 100 baht for a meal kit, the charity receives exactly 100 baht to buy that meal kit."
The user experience is designed to be as "instant and visual" as buying a soda, but with a much deeper impact. Apichat points out that the vending machine concept moves charity away from vague monetary donations toward specific, tangible goods.
Donors can browse items ranging from educational kits for the blind and vocational tools to essential vaccines for children and flood relief supplies. Upon purchase, the machine dispenses a card representing the item, while the funds are routed to reputable local partners, including: The Charity Foundation for the Blind in Thailand Under the Royal Patronage of H.M. the King, iCare Thailand Foundation, Sikkha Asia Foundation, and Rotary International District 3350.
"It transforms the abstract act of 'donating' into something concrete," Apichat says. "You aren't just giving money; you are giving a specific solution to a specific problem."
As the holiday season approaches, Apichat views the Giving Machine as an ideal activity for families, particularly expats looking to connect with their adopted home.
"Christmas is a time of giving, and this offers a meaningful way for parents to teach their children about empathy," he says. "It allows families to share their light with the less fortunate in a way that is fun, interactive, and transparent."
The Giving Machine is open to the public at NEXTOPIA, Siam Paragon, and will remain operational until December 29, 2025.
"We invite everyone, whether you are here for a holiday or have lived in Thailand for years, to come and experience the joy of giving," Apichat concludes. "It is a small act that, when combined, creates a massive impact."