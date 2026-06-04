Security Pitch Partners with Saudi Arabia’s Tech Leader Aljazeera Falcons to Expand AI and Converged Security into the Middle East

29 May 2026 – Mr. Pakorn Thongjeen, CEO of Security Pitch Co., Ltd., Thailand’s premier security technology developer, officially signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Mr. Naif Majdali, CEO of Aljazeera Falcons LLC (JFCO), Saudi Arabia. Aljazeera Falcons is a leading developer of Geographic Information Systems (GIS), Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), and Geospatial Artificial Intelligence (GeoAI) solutions. The ceremony was highly honored by the presence of H.E. Mr. Osama Kokandy, Chairman of the Saudi-Thai Business Council, who stood as a witness to this landmark collaboration.

This strategic partnership aims to drive the integration of both companies’ core technological expertise to elevate and expand business operations in Thailand and Saudi Arabia, while also scaling these technological capabilities to other countries globally.

Furthermore, executives from both sides discussed the proven success of the technology developed by Security Pitch, which has already been deployed across various public and private sector projects including smart city in Thailand. They also co-mapped strategic development plans tailored to meet the continuously rising demand for advanced security solutions in both nations.

Following the discussions, H.E. Mr. Osama Kokandy and Mr. Naif Majdali toured the various innovations developed by the company, including a showcase of the Police Cyborg 1.0, which has gained international recognition, and internal systems of the Converged Security Operations Center (CSOC) of Security Pitch.