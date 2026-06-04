Security Pitch Partners with Saudi Arabia’s Tech Leader Aljazeera Falcons to Expand AI and Converged Security into the Middle East

THURSDAY, JUNE 04, 2026
Security Pitch Partners with Saudi Arabia’s Tech Leader Aljazeera Falcons to Expand AI and Converged Security into the Middle East

This strategic partnership aims to drive the integration of both companies’ core technological expertise to elevate and expand business operations in Thailand and Saudi Arabia, while also scaling these technological capabilities to other countries globally.

29 May 2026 – Mr. Pakorn Thongjeen, CEO of Security Pitch Co., Ltd., Thailand’s premier security technology developer, officially signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Mr. Naif Majdali, CEO of Aljazeera Falcons LLC (JFCO), Saudi Arabia. Aljazeera Falcons is a leading developer of Geographic Information Systems (GIS), Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), and Geospatial Artificial Intelligence (GeoAI) solutions. The ceremony was highly honored by the presence of H.E. Mr. Osama Kokandy, Chairman of the Saudi-Thai Business Council, who stood as a witness to this landmark collaboration.

This strategic partnership aims to drive the integration of both companies’ core technological expertise to elevate and expand business operations in Thailand and Saudi Arabia, while also scaling these technological capabilities to other countries globally.

Furthermore, executives from both sides discussed the proven success of the technology developed by Security Pitch, which has already been deployed across various public and private sector projects including smart city in Thailand. They also co-mapped strategic development plans tailored to meet the continuously rising demand for advanced security solutions in both nations.

Security Pitch Partners with Saudi Arabia’s Tech Leader Aljazeera Falcons to Expand AI and Converged Security into the Middle East

Following the discussions, H.E. Mr. Osama Kokandy and Mr. Naif Majdali toured the various innovations developed by the company, including a showcase of the Police Cyborg 1.0, which has gained international recognition, and  internal systems of the Converged Security Operations Center (CSOC) of Security Pitch.

Mr. Pakorn Thongjeen stated, “We have traveled to Saudi Arabia multiple times as we clearly recognize the immense opportunities and growth potential in its technology sector. Through continuous business discussions with JFCO, this visit to Thailand presents an excellent opportunity to establish a concrete collaboration. This partnership proves that Thai-developed Converged Security technology and innovations meet rigorous international standards. Moreover, this cooperation will directly contribute to building safe and sustainable smart city ecosystems in the Middle East.”

Security Pitch Partners with Saudi Arabia’s Tech Leader Aljazeera Falcons to Expand AI and Converged Security into the Middle East

Security Pitch is a leading developer and provider of comprehensive AI-driven Security & Privacy services (Converged Security), integrating personal data protection management (PDPA), Cybersecurity, and Physical Security together under its core products, namely OneFence, OneForce, and OneLife, which support usage across government organizations, the private sector, smart cities, and general users. Furthermore, Security Pitch is also the developer of Police Cyborg, a smart police innovation that has gained international recognition. Currently, it is in the process of developing Police Cyborg 2.0 and preparing to launch it in the near future. More details can be found at www.securitypitch.com

Key Highlights

 

  • Global Strategic Partnership: Security Pitch, Thailand's leading security innovation company, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Aljazeera Falcons LLC (JFCO) from Saudi Arabia to integrate technologies and expand its market presence into the Middle East.
  • Showcasing Thai Innovation: Security Pitch demonstrated its Police Cyborg and the capabilities of its Converged Security Operations Center (CSOC), elevating Smart City development both in Thailand and internationally.
  • Leader in Comprehensive Security & Privacy: Security Pitch drives AI-powered digital security—covering both Cybersecurity and Physical Security—through its three core products: OneFence, OneForce, and OneLife.
  • Anticipating "Police Cyborg 2.0": Building on the success of its internationally recognized smart police innovation, the company is preparing to launch Police Cyborg 2.0 in the near future.
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