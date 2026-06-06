Navy repatriates 41 Cambodians as border controls remain tight

The Royal Thai Navy has reaffirmed that border controls along its areas of responsibility in Chanthaburi and Trat remain fully in force, after Thai authorities repatriated 41 Cambodian nationals who had completed legal proceedings in Thailand.

Rear Admiral Parat Rattanachaiyan, spokesman for the Royal Thai Navy, said on June 5 that the Chanthaburi and Trat Border Defence Command, through the Chanthaburi Marine Task Force, supported Chanthaburi Immigration Office in carrying out the operation at 2.30pm.

The group comprised:

32 Cambodian nationals

Nine accompanying persons

They were returned to Cambodia through the Ban Laem permanent border checkpoint in Pong Nam Ron district, Chanthaburi province, after their cases had been prosecuted under Thai law and final court rulings had been issued.

The navy said the operation was coordinated with Cambodian officials stationed at the checkpoint to ensure the handover was carried out in line with legal procedures and international practice.