Thailand prepares legal position on Cambodia’s UNCLOS move

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow has met Thailand’s international legal advisers in Paris as the government prepares its response to Cambodia’s move to initiate compulsory conciliation proceedings under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea.





The talks followed Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet’s decision to submit letters to Thailand and the United Nations Secretary-General to begin the process under UNCLOS, raising diplomatic pressure over the long-running overlapping maritime claims between the two countries.

Sihasak held the meeting at the Thai ambassador’s residence in Paris during his visit to attend the ministerial-level meeting of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, or OECD.

The discussion focused on Thailand’s proactive legal strategy, the country’s position on the disputed continental shelf area, and possible steps under the compulsory conciliation process.

The Thai side said preparations had been under way for some time, with relevant agencies already working together on how to protect Thailand’s rights and national interests in the international legal arena.