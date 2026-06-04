Cambodia uses UNCLOS and Timor-Leste model in Thai maritime row

In a statement on efforts to resolve the maritime dispute between Thailand and Cambodia under compulsory conciliation pursuant to the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet said:

“Cambodia has sent formal written notice to Thailand and the UN Secretary-General to initiate compulsory conciliation proceedings to protect Cambodia’s sovereignty and maritime rights in accordance with the principles of international law.”

In the statement, Hun Manet also cited the dispute over the maritime boundary between Timor-Leste and Australia, which was resolved through compulsory conciliation.

“By initiating the second compulsory conciliation process in the history of the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, Cambodia hopes once again to demonstrate the value of international law and the peaceful settlement of disputes,” the Cambodian prime minister said.

At present, Cambodia has appointed two conciliators: Ambassador Peter Taksøe-Jensen of Denmark, who previously chaired the Conciliation Commission between Timor-Leste and Australia; and Prof Jean-Marc Thouvenin, an international lawyer and academic who is Secretary-General of The Hague Academy of International Law.

Under the process, a five-member commission will be formed, with two members from Thailand and two from Cambodia. The four will jointly select one chairperson, bringing the total to five, to hear both sides’ arguments and consider evidence before proposing a way to end the dispute.