Thailand eyes Chongqing and Sichuan for high-tech partnerships

Suphachai Chearavanont, Senior Vice Chairman of Charoen Pokphand Group, said on Sunday (July 19, 2026), while accompanying a business delegation to meet Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and ministers in Chengdu, the People’s Republic of China, that the prime minister’s roadshow in China would help attract investment from key regions such as Chongqing and Sichuan.
He said the two areas were important high-tech manufacturing bases in China.
An analysis of their potential showed that they were centres for major industries Thailand was seeking to promote.
These included semiconductors, electronics, advanced technology and aviation.
If Thailand could attract investors or establish business partnerships from these areas, it would have a major positive effect on foreign investment inflows.
Suphachai said data showed that Thailand had attracted about US$10 billion in foreign investment in the previous year, while Vietnam, a major ASEAN competitor, had attracted as much as US$27 billion.
He said the gap directly affected gross domestic product (GDP) growth, making it necessary for Thailand to strengthen its role as a production and export base, particularly in electronics and semiconductors.
Western investment in these sectors remained lower than it should be, although some positive signs had emerged in data-centre investment from the West.
Suphachai said the key to attracting Chinese capital was building trust and demonstrating goodwill.
Chinese investors placed great importance on a country’s readiness to receive investment, particularly its laws, tax regime and government facilitation, to guard against potential losses when investing in countries that were not prepared.
“This visit is a positive sign because the prime minister has a deep understanding of government, politics and private-sector mechanisms. These are important factors in building confidence and good governance for investment between the two sides, prompting senior Chinese leaders to show him respect and consideration and to be ready to listen to proposals intended to reassure Chinese investors seeking a manufacturing hub in ASEAN, whether the comparison is with Vietnam, Malaysia or Indonesia,” he said.
Suphachai said the economic push was seen as an important step towards restoring Thailand as a leading destination for investment from the East, particularly from future industries in Sichuan, Chongqing and Chengdu, and towards strengthening Thailand’s economic structure over the long term.
Source: Bangkokbiznews