PM Anutin reassures Chinese firms over Thai investment expansion

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul held one-on-one talks and exchanged views with four leading Chinese companies on Saturday (July 18, 2026), namely Xiaomi Corporation, CHANGAN Automobile, InnoLight Technology and Eoptolink Technology. The key points were as follows.
The Prime Minister said the meetings with leading Chinese companies showed that they were highly interested in investing in Thailand because of the country’s advantages, including its geopolitical position at the centre of ASEAN, its ready infrastructure and, in particular, an ecosystem conducive to investment.
These included clean energy, infrastructure, the electricity system, skilled personnel, government facilitation for investors under Thailand FastPass and BOI incentives.
Many companies are already investing in Thailand, and therefore plan to expand their investment.
Companies seeking to invest outside China were also interested in Thailand and considering the country as an investment destination.
“This meeting with Chinese investors was not merely about listening to them; it was about building confidence among businesses that Thailand will be a supportive production base and will help them achieve their ultimate investment goals,” the Prime Minister stressed.
The Prime Minister said that, besides reassuring the private sector, the government had also heard proposals for future cooperation, particularly in R&D.
All four companies agreed that investment was not simply about building factories and using domestic resources, but also about investing in research and development (R&D).
This also included technology transfer and human resource development, underscoring Thailand’s readiness for new industries and AI.
This was consistent with an International Monetary Fund (IMF) report stating that Thailand ranked among the world’s top four production bases for the AI industry and was part of the global production chain.
Thailand is currently the company’s first and only production base outside China, providing more than 8,000 jobs in Chon Buri and Rayong.
It confirmed to the Thai government that it would expand production capacity and make further investments in Thailand, thereby strengthening the country’s role in the supply chain and supporting sustainable business operations.