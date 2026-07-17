New Aom Plus bonds offer low entry and yields up to 2.8%

Thailand’s Finance Ministry will launch its first 'Aom Plus' government savings bonds on July 31, introducing a broader range of digital and conventional purchasing channels and allowing retail investors to begin with as little as 100 baht.

The inaugural offering will comprise a three-year bond paying fixed interest of 1.80% a year and a 10-year bond offering 2.80% annually.

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Ekniti Nitithanprapas presented the programme as a more accessible savings and investment option designed to connect household finances with government funding for the country’s economic development.

The bonds will be available through the 'Sor Bor Mor' Wallet on the Paotang app, participating commercial banks and securities companies, as well as the Streaming investment application.

People using the Paotang route can start with 100 baht, while subscriptions through banks, brokers and Streaming will begin at 1,000 baht.