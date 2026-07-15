TDRI says 30-year savings system still leaves elderly Thais poor, urges auto-enrolment

Thailand’s retirement savings system has failed to provide sufficient financial security for much of its elderly population despite being developed for more than three decades, according to the Thailand Development Research Institute (TDRI).

Around 30% of elderly Thais now receive incomes below the national poverty line, while almost nine in 10 have little or no money saved for retirement, the institute found.

The findings were presented in TDRI’s report, Retiring Happily Requires Preparation: Thailand’s Retirement Welfare System, which highlighted the continuing dependence of older people on their families, employment and state support.

Thailand has introduced numerous savings and pension mechanisms over the years, but participation remains limited, particularly among informal workers who make up a large share of the country’s workforce.

Nearly half of elderly Thais have no savings

A national survey of the elderly found that 45% had no savings at all.

A further 44% had accumulated no more than 200,000 baht, meaning that almost nine in 10 older people had either no savings or only a relatively small financial buffer.

The lack of savings has left many elderly people dependent on income from their children. About 36% named financial support from their children as their principal source of income, a proportion that has barely changed in more than a decade.

More than 30% continued working after reaching retirement age. Nearly half of those still in employment reported that they were working because they needed money for daily living rather than because they had chosen to remain economically active.