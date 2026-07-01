Thailand named Asia’s top retirement destination for 2026

Choosing where to spend one’s later years can be a difficult decision for many people. However, Thailand has strengthened its reputation as a leading retirement destination after International Living, a US-based media platform focused on overseas living, released its Global Retirement Index 2026, now in its 35th year.

The index ranked Thailand as the No 1 country in Asia for retirement and ninth in the world, with an overall score of 80.0 points. The result reflects Thailand’s readiness across several dimensions, including quality of life and a living environment that genuinely supports long-term residence.



Why Thailand is seen internationally as one of the best countries for retirement

Deputy Government Spokesperson Lalida Persvivatana said on Wednesday that the index was assessed using seven key factors: climate, housing, cost of living, healthcare, visas and retirement benefits, development and governance, and affinity rating, or overall suitability for daily life.

The ranking was compiled from in-depth information provided by experts, correspondents and foreign retirees who are actually living in Thailand.

One of Thailand’s strongest advantages is its cost of living, where the country scored 96 points. This reflects strong value for money when compared with the high quality of life available in the country.

Thailand also scored 84 points for development and governance, highlighting the country’s infrastructure readiness and effective public-sector management.