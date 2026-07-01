Thailand named Asia’s top retirement destination for 2026

Choosing where to spend one’s later years can be a difficult decision for many people. However, Thailand has strengthened its reputation as a leading retirement destination after International Living, a US-based media platform focused on overseas living, released its Global Retirement Index 2026, now in its 35th year.
The index ranked Thailand as the No 1 country in Asia for retirement and ninth in the world, with an overall score of 80.0 points. The result reflects Thailand’s readiness across several dimensions, including quality of life and a living environment that genuinely supports long-term residence.
Deputy Government Spokesperson Lalida Persvivatana said on Wednesday that the index was assessed using seven key factors: climate, housing, cost of living, healthcare, visas and retirement benefits, development and governance, and affinity rating, or overall suitability for daily life.
The ranking was compiled from in-depth information provided by experts, correspondents and foreign retirees who are actually living in Thailand.
One of Thailand’s strongest advantages is its cost of living, where the country scored 96 points. This reflects strong value for money when compared with the high quality of life available in the country.
Thailand also scored 84 points for development and governance, highlighting the country’s infrastructure readiness and effective public-sector management.
Thailand scored 79 points in both healthcare and visas and retirement benefits.
These figures confirm the international recognition of Thailand’s medical standards, as well as measures designed to make it easier for foreigners to stay in the country long term.
Together, these strengths help position Thailand proudly as a world-class retirement haven.
The deputy government spokeswoman stressed that Thailand’s strong performance in the Global Retirement Index 2026 aligns with the government’s policy and vision under Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, who is committed to elevating Thailand into an international healthcare centre, or a global Medical and Wellness Hub.
The government is accelerating the development of the medical and wellness industries, promoting health tourism, high-value medical services and integrated elderly care.
At the same time, it is upgrading public-health services and infrastructure to create a complete living ecosystem that meets the needs of both Thais and foreigners.
Thailand’s recognition as one of the world’s best countries for retirement is not merely a numerical achievement, but proof of the country’s potential.
The government aims to attract investment, distribute economic opportunities to the public and generate sustainable income through health services, while maintaining Thailand’s status as a dream destination for those seeking a happy and fulfilling life in retirement.