Foreign Ministry says 10 Thai-linked vessels safely exit Strait of Hormuz

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Tuesday that 10 out of 11 Thai-flagged vessels and vessels chartered by Thai operators stranded in the Strait of Hormuz area after the closure announcement on February 28, 2026, had now safely left the area.

Only one vessel operated by a Thai company remains in the area. It is currently waiting to take on cargo and is preparing to depart at the earliest opportunity.

The ministry said it had been continuously monitoring the situation of Thai-flagged vessels and vessels linked to Thai operators since the situation emerged in the Strait of Hormuz.

It added that most of the vessels had now passed safely through the risk area and exited the Strait of Hormuz, reflecting positive progress in protecting the interests and safety of Thailand’s maritime sector.

The remaining vessel is the Hatthaya Naree, operated by a Thai company. It is currently awaiting cargo and plans to leave the area as soon as navigation and security conditions allow.