Yen hits 40-year low as Japan intervention bets grow

Japan’s yen fell to its weakest level in 40 years against the US dollar, intensifying speculation that Tokyo may intervene again to slow the currency’s decline.
The yen weakened past the 162-per-dollar level in Tokyo trading on June 30, crossing that mark for the first time since 1986. Reuters reported the currency touched 162.41 per dollar, while the Financial Times also reported that the yen had weakened beyond ¥162 to the dollar, marking a 40-year low.
The slide has put Japan’s financial authorities under renewed pressure, although officials have so far kept their public message largely unchanged. Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama said Japan remained ready to respond appropriately to currency movements at any time, adding that such action could include decisive steps in line with recent discussions with the United States.
Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara also said the government would work to build an economic structure more resilient to foreign exchange swings, while remaining prepared to act in the market if necessary. He declined to comment on specific exchange-rate levels.
The yen’s fall has raised questions over whether Japan’s unofficial threshold for action has shifted. Analysts cited by Reuters said Tokyo may be more reluctant to defend the currency at current levels, especially after earlier rounds of intervention failed to reverse the broader trend. Some market participants now see the 163-165 range, rather than 162, as the next key zone to watch.
Japan spent a record 11.7 trillion yen, or about US$72.2 billion, intervening in foreign exchange markets between late April and early May. That campaign briefly strengthened the yen, but its effect has since been erased as the dollar-yen rate moved higher again.
Analysts say the latest weakness reflects forces that are difficult for intervention alone to overcome. Japan’s interest rates remain far below those in the United States, keeping the yield gap wide and encouraging carry trades, in which investors borrow cheaply in yen and shift funds into higher-yielding assets.
The yen has also been weighed down by broad dollar strength, expectations of further US rate increases and higher imported energy costs linked to geopolitical tensions. Reuters’ analysis noted that the Bank of Japan’s latest rate hike has not been enough to reverse the currency’s downward pressure.
A weaker yen can support Japanese exporters by lifting overseas earnings when converted back into yen. However, it also raises import costs for households and businesses, particularly for energy and food, adding to domestic price pressures at a politically sensitive time.
Market strategists say Tokyo may prefer to preserve its ammunition unless the yen’s fall becomes disorderly. One view cited by Reuters is that intervention is increasingly likely to depend on the speed and volatility of the move, rather than a single fixed exchange-rate level.
Speculative positioning could still make any intervention powerful in the short term. Reuters reported that bets against the yen remain elevated, meaning a sudden move by Japanese authorities could force traders to buy back the currency quickly.
For now, markets are watching whether the dollar-yen rate moves towards 165, a level increasingly seen as a possible new line for official action. US labour data and thinner trading around the July 4 holiday could also influence the timing and force of any market move.