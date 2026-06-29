Japan to raise tourist departure tax to 3,000 yen amid overtourism

MONDAY, JUNE 29, 2026
|Jiji Press
Japan to raise tourist departure tax to 3,000 yen amid overtourism

From July 1, travellers leaving Japan will pay 3,000 yen, with revenue earmarked to ease crowding and draw visitors beyond major cities.

  • Japan will increase its international tourist departure tax from 1,000 yen to 3,000 yen per person, effective from July 1st.
  • The tax hike is a direct response to "overtourism," aiming to manage worsening congestion and nuisance behavior at popular tourist sites.
  • Revenue from the increased levy will be used to fund measures against overtourism and to encourage tourists to visit destinations beyond major cities.
  • The tax is applied to both foreign visitors and Japanese nationals departing the country and is added to the cost of travel tickets.

Japan will raise its international tourist tax, widely referred to as the departure tax, from 1,000 yen to 3,000 yen per traveller from Wednesday (1 July).

The increase comes as the Japanese government moves to respond to worsening congestion and nuisance behaviour at tourist spots, problems that have grown alongside the rise in foreign visitor numbers.

Revenue generated from the higher levy will be directed towards stronger measures against overtourism, while also supporting efforts to encourage foreign tourists to visit destinations beyond Japan’s major cities.

Receipts from the tax reached a record of around 52.5 billion yen in fiscal 2024, which ended in March 2025.

The figure is projected to climb to 130 billion yen in fiscal 2026.

The charge is added to airfares and other travel tickets.

Anyone leaving Japan on a ticket bought before Wednesday will still pay the current rate of 1,000 yen.

The tax is imposed on both foreign visitors and Japanese nationals departing the country.

Travellers transiting through Japan within 24 hours of arrival and children under the age of two are exempt.

Japan to raise tourist departure tax to 3,000 yen amid overtourism

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]

Jiji Press

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