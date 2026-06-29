Japan to raise tourist departure tax to 3,000 yen amid overtourism

Japan will raise its international tourist tax, widely referred to as the departure tax, from 1,000 yen to 3,000 yen per traveller from Wednesday (1 July).

The increase comes as the Japanese government moves to respond to worsening congestion and nuisance behaviour at tourist spots, problems that have grown alongside the rise in foreign visitor numbers.

Revenue generated from the higher levy will be directed towards stronger measures against overtourism, while also supporting efforts to encourage foreign tourists to visit destinations beyond Japan’s major cities.