Iran declares full control of Strait of Hormuz amid truce row

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has declared that the Strait of Hormuz will remain under Iran’s full control for the next 30 days, warning that any US attack would make an already fragile situation worse.

Iranian authorities stated that all vessels passing through the Strait of Hormuz must use only the routes designated by Tehran. Ships using any other route would be regarded as breaching the ceasefire agreement, they warned.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry also condemned US attacks targeting surveillance and monitoring centres along the country’s southern coast, describing them as a violation of the memorandum of understanding (MoU) and the United Nations Charter.

The Iranian statement added that the incident showed the United States attached no value or credibility to its own commitments. It stressed that Iran would defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity against US military aggression.

Araghchi maintained during a speech in Iraq on Sunday that “the Strait of Hormuz will remain under Iran’s full supervision and management throughout the next 30 days, and once all obstacles have been removed, the waterway’s traffic capacity will be fully restored”.

“Any new move will worsen the situation, delay the reopening of the strait and escalate the violence,” the Iranian foreign minister warned. He urged all sides not to interfere and called on them to respect their obligations under the MoU, cautioning that the agreement could otherwise collapse.