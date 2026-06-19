First tankers cross Strait of Hormuz after US–Iran deal as Israeli strikes in Lebanon fuel doubt over fragile regional calm

Tankers return to key shipping lane after US–Iran deal

Oil tankers have begun crossing the Strait of Hormuz again following a newly signed US–Iran agreement aimed at easing a war that has disrupted global energy flows.

Shipping data showed multiple large crude carriers moving through the strategic waterway on Thursday, marking the first significant return of maritime traffic since the deal came into effect. The agreement has allowed for the reopening of the route, which carries a substantial share of global oil shipments.





The development has been viewed as an early signal of de-escalation in a conflict that has raised global energy costs and heightened security risks across key maritime corridors.

