UN agency begins evacuation of 11,000 seafarers through Strait of Hormuz

The International Maritime Organization (IMO), the United Nations’ maritime agency, has begun an operation to evacuate more than 11,000 seafarers stranded in the Gulf through the Strait of Hormuz, after the United States and Iran signed a memorandum of understanding aimed at ending their conflict.

The move follows months of disruption after Iran effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz following the outbreak of war on February 28, leaving many cargo and commercial vessels unable to pass through one of the world’s most important strategic shipping routes.

IMO Secretary-General Arsenio Dominguez said the large-scale operation would be carried out in close cooperation with Iran, Oman, other coastal states in the region, the United States and the maritime industry. The IMO said it had secured the necessary safety guarantees and verified conditions for safe navigation.

The evacuation plan comes after the United States and Iran reached a ceasefire agreement last week, allowing maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz to begin recovering.