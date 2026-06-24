US Senate backs move to end Iran war, piling pressure on Trump

The US Senate has passed a resolution directing President Donald Trump to halt American military operations against Iran, with support from several Republican senators in a rare rebuke of the president.

The Senate voted 50-48 on Tuesday in favour of the War Powers Resolution, which had already been approved by the House of Representatives earlier this month. The vote reflects growing concern in Congress, including among some Republicans, over the conflict with Iran, which began on February 28.

The measure marks the first time both chambers of Congress have passed a resolution directing a president to remove US armed forces from hostilities since the War Powers Resolution, commonly known as the War Powers Act, was enacted in 1973.

Although the resolution may prove largely symbolic, it represents another political setback for Trump, who until recently had enjoyed near-unanimous backing from Republican lawmakers.

The vote also comes as the administration is expected to ask Congress to approve tens of billions of dollars to fund the war.