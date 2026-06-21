US keeps Iran World Cup travel curbs under review amid planned FIFA complaint

“The situation is dynamic,” Giuliani told Reuters in an exclusive interview in Houston. “We have a plan right now. Tomorrow afternoon, after the match against Belgium, they will take the 27-minute flight back to Tijuana.”

“We will see how it goes for match two, and then there will be discussions the day after in terms of what it looks like for match three in Seattle.”

Giuliani defended the measures and argued that Iran’s pre-tournament move from Tucson to Tijuana as a training base had reduced the team’s travel time.

“The shift from Tucson to Tijuana, I think, was good for everybody involved, certainly it reduces their travel time to Los Angeles too,” he explained. “Their flight is an hour shorter than it would be from Tucson. And we’re happy with the way things went for match one in Los Angeles.”

“I would just point to the fact that all players have received visas. All the coaches have received visas. There are some team officials that have not received visas, and that’s because we’ve seen some derogatory information on them, and this is the balance that we talk about.”