Messi marks 20 years at World Cup by matching Klose’s scoring record

The three goals took Messi’s all-time men’s World Cup tally to 16, drawing him level with Germany legend Miroslav Klose as the tournament’s joint top scorer.
The match, played in Kansas City on Tuesday local time, or Wednesday, June 17, Thailand time, also marked a remarkable milestone in Messi’s two-decade World Cup journey.
At 38, Messi delivered his first hat-trick on the World Cup stage and his 11th for Argentina.
The latest achievement means Messi now shares the men’s World Cup scoring record with Klose.
The timing of Messi’s hat-trick added further significance to the occasion.
It came exactly 20 years after he made his World Cup debut for Argentina in 2006, when he was just 18. He scored in that first tournament appearance and went on to build one of the greatest World Cup careers in football history.
From a teenage prodigy in Germany in 2006 to a World Cup-winning captain and record-chasing icon in 2026, Messi has spent two decades shaping the tournament’s modern era.
2006 World Cup, Germany
2010 World Cup, South Africa
2014 World Cup, Brazil
2018 World Cup, Russia
2022 World Cup, Qatar
2026 World Cup
Messi’s latest performance reinforces his status as one of football’s greatest figures, with his World Cup story now stretching across six tournaments and 20 years.