Tougher sponsorship rules urged after Messi no-show

Legislators branded Messi’s no-show “the fraud of the century” and called for the organizer to be investigated for Messi’s failure to take to the pitch during the friendly between the Hong Kong team and Inter Miami CF.

The friendly had drawn about 40,000 fans, who paid between HK$880 ($112) and HK$4,880 a ticket and waited hours to get into the Hong Kong stadium in So Kon Po, to see the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner in action.

However, due to a reported hamstring injury, Messi did not play and remained on the bench. Ten minutes before the match ended, organizer Tatler Asia confirmed to officials of the HKSAR government, which had agreed to sponsor the event for a total of HK$16 million, that Messi would not be playing.

Officials proposed alternatives like Messi appearing on the field to interact with fans and receive the trophy but that also did not happen.