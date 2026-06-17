Japanese fans win hearts by cleaning Dallas Stadium after World Cup draw

FIFA and major US media outlets including CNN and CBS News drew attention to the fans’ post-match conduct, as many spectators left the stadium while Japanese supporters reached for rubbish bags and began collecting litter from the stands.

Viral images showed hundreds of Japanese fans walking along rows of seats, holding rubbish bags in one hand while picking up cups, snack wrappers and other discarded items with the other. Their actions left parts of the stadium cleaner than when they had arrived.

Japan’s men’s team also made an impression off the pitch, leaving the dressing room at Dallas Stadium spotless after the match. Fox 4 reported that chairs were stacked, rubbish was collected and towels were neatly folded, while no one had asked the team to do so.

Nina Shimaguchi of the Japan-America Society of Dallas-Fort Worth told CBS News Texas that the behaviour did not surprise her. She said cleaning up was a natural habit for many Japanese people, and that cleanliness is seen as a sign of respect.