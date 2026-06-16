Japan arrests Bangkok-based suspect over Cambodia fraud case

Japanese police arrested Yusuke Sasaki, a 38-year-old Japanese national, on Tuesday (June 16), after he was deported from Thailand earlier the same day.

He had been held by Thai officers before Aichi Prefectural Police in central Japan took him into custody on suspicion of directing a Cambodia-based special fraud group while living in Thailand.

Investigators believe Sasaki was one of the leaders of a fraud group with many Japanese members who were detained in May last year.

The group was among several such operations based in Poipet, a town in northwestern Cambodia.