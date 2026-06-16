Sharp enters wearables with health watch and smart ring debut

Sharp Corp. will launch its first smartwatch and smart ring on 9 July, giving the Japanese electronics maker a fuller foothold in the wearable devices market.

The company said on Tuesday (June 16) that it was looking beyond the saturated smartphone business and sees wearables as a market with stronger room for growth. It aims to build the new line into another source of revenue.

“Sharp's entry will lead to the creation of new needs,” Masaaki Nakae, head of Sharp’s mobile communications business division, said at a product launch event.

The products are the Karada Mate Watch and the Karada Mate Ring, both designed to help users keep track of their health simply by wearing them. Together, they monitor metrics including calorie intake and heart rate.