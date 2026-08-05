Suvarnabhumi Airport apologises over Chinese fan incident that disrupted Thai Airways flight

Suvarnabhumi Airport has apologised after a group of Chinese fans following a Chinese actor caused a disturbance that disrupted a Thai Airways International flight, resulting in 22 passengers being denied boarding over security concerns.

The incident occurred on July 29 at around 11pm, when a group of fans travelling on Thai Airways flight TG674 from Suvarnabhumi Airport to Beijing followed the artist into a passenger lounge area where they were not authorised to enter. Airline staff requested security assistance to control the situation and escort the group from the area.

According to the airport’s explanation, the group continued following the artist into the boarding area and did not cooperate with ticket checks before attempting to reach the aircraft at the same time as the artist. The airline temporarily closed the aircraft door to prevent passengers who had not completed the required checks from entering the plane.

Thai Airways later decided to refuse boarding for 22 members of the group because they had failed to comply with security procedures and airline regulations. The airline expressed concerns that the situation could continue after departure and affect flight safety, causing delays to the service.