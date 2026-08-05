China Mobile weighs limited True stake sale as partnership continues

True Corporation Public Company Limited (TRUE) has confirmed that China Mobile remains a strategic shareholder committed to long-term investment in the company.

It said China Mobile’s consideration of a sale of no more than 1%, previously disclosed to the Stock Exchange of Thailand, was solely part of its portfolio management in line with the investment policy for Chinese state-owned enterprises.

The potential sale did not reflect any change in China Mobile’s confidence in True or Thailand.

Since China Mobile became a True shareholder, the two companies have continued to work closely on technology and innovation to strengthen capabilities in telecommunications and digital services and support the future growth of the digital economy.