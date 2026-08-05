Trump signals Iran deal progress as Hormuz reopening nears

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said talks with Oman on transit through the strait had been positive and were continuing. He said discussions focused on establishing safe shipping routes while protecting the sovereign rights and national security interests of Iran and Oman.

Conflict objectives remain unresolved

Trump has repeatedly threatened major strikes if Tehran failed to reach an agreement, while later pointing to progress in negotiations that have so far failed to end hostilities.

At the start of the conflict, Trump set out goals including dismantling Iran’s nuclear programme, limiting its ability to attack regional rivals and creating conditions for Iranians to challenge the country’s clerical leadership.

Iran has restricted much of the traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, while Washington continues a blockade targeting Iran-linked shipping and ports.

Qatar has also been involved in mediation efforts. The Qatari government said Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and Trump discussed efforts to narrow differences between Washington and Tehran during a phone call on Tuesday.

Maritime risks continue in region

The Strait of Hormuz is not the only route affected by regional tensions. Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi movement has imposed a naval blockade affecting Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea shipping routes.

A projectile struck an Indian-flagged vessel near Yemen, causing it to capsize and sink, although all 14 crew members were rescued, Indian officials said. Yemen blamed the attack on the Houthis.

The International Maritime Organization has reported at least 17 seafarer deaths from 64 incidents in the Strait of Hormuz since the war began on February 28.

Iran has reported more than 3,400 deaths since the United States and Israel launched the war, while Washington has reported 18 military personnel killed. The Iranian government previously reported 50 people killed and 500 wounded by US strikes since hostilities resumed in late June, before later reporting further deaths from a US strike on Qeshm in late July.