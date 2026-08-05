Uthai Thani traces living heritage from raft houses to ancient forests

As people hurry through their days and devote their time to work in pursuit of security, they may sometimes forget to make time for their own happiness.

This can leave them longing for rest, seeking peace and wanting to escape the commotion around them.

Uthai Thani, a small province, offers a good alternative for those seeking a break, making the journey more meaningful than tourism alone.

Its appeal lies not only in lush green landscapes and a simple way of life.

Uthai Thani Old Town has also gained international recognition after its story was included in the 2024 Green Destinations Top 100 Stories.

The recognition reflects the charm of an old town where life remains simple yet carries meaning on a global stage.

Uthai Thani therefore gives visitors room to step away from the rush, make time for themselves, embrace a slower way of life and gradually absorb the province’s character.

Water lies at the heart of Uthai Thani, and nowhere is this more evident than in the Sakae Krang raft community, where Siam’s last surviving raft-based way of life continues amid change.

The number of raft houses has fallen from more than 300 in the past to about 154 today.

Even so, the movement of the bamboo pontoons beneath the homes and the sound of paddles striking the water each morning remain evidence that the past has not vanished but is quietly adjusting its rhythm to a new world.