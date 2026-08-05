TBA Chairman Slams Social Media Trend Glorifying Loan Defaults

Payong Srivanich warns banks can distinguish hardship from wilful default, as the virtual banking push aims to widen credit access for Thailand's underserved.

The Chairman of the Thai Bankers' Association (TBA), Payong Srivanich, has issued a stern warning over a growing social media trend in which users boast about defaulting on digital loans, insisting that the banking system has robust mechanisms in place to identify and exclude so-called "bad actors".

Speaking at the monthly press conference of the Joint Standing Committee on Commerce, Industry and Banking (JSCCIB), Payong addressed what he described as the "drama" surrounding digital lending and the forthcoming rollout of virtual banks in Thailand.

He stressed that while virtual banking is designed to use alternative data to widen access to credit for the "underserved" — those who currently lack formal financial records — it is not a licence for financial irresponsibility.

"People who take advantage of the economic system and public resources are something we must try to address and build resilience against," Payong said, referring to those who deliberately exploit the ease of obtaining online credit.

He noted that the system is capable of distinguishing between borrowers who are unable to repay due to genuine economic hardship and those who simply refuse to do so despite having the means.

