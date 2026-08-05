TBA Chairman Slams Social Media Trend Glorifying Loan Defaults

Payong Srivanich warns banks can distinguish hardship from wilful default, as the virtual banking push aims to widen credit access for Thailand's underserved.
The Chairman of the Thai Bankers' Association (TBA), Payong Srivanich, has issued a stern warning over a growing social media trend in which users boast about defaulting on digital loans, insisting that the banking system has robust mechanisms in place to identify and exclude so-called "bad actors".
Speaking at the monthly press conference of the Joint Standing Committee on Commerce, Industry and Banking (JSCCIB), Payong addressed what he described as the "drama" surrounding digital lending and the forthcoming rollout of virtual banks in Thailand.
He stressed that while virtual banking is designed to use alternative data to widen access to credit for the "underserved" — those who currently lack formal financial records — it is not a licence for financial irresponsibility.
"People who take advantage of the economic system and public resources are something we must try to address and build resilience against," Payong said, referring to those who deliberately exploit the ease of obtaining online credit.
He noted that the system is capable of distinguishing between borrowers who are unable to repay due to genuine economic hardship and those who simply refuse to do so despite having the means.
On the rise of such trends online, Payong said banks and regulators were closely monitoring public posts to determine whether the behaviour was being driven by youthful impulsiveness or by co-ordinated groups seeking to game the system.
"If they have the ability to pay but are not willing to pay... they must accept the consequences of being excluded from the system," he added.
The TBA Chairman pointed out that some 48 per cent of the Thai economy remains in the informal sector, encompassing street vendors and small family-run businesses that lack formal documentation.
Virtual banks, he said, are intended to help bring these groups into the formal financial system through more innovative approaches to data processing and credit assessment.
However, he cautioned that financial literacy remains essential to ensuring that the shift towards a more digitally driven economy does not result in a surge of bad debt stemming from a lack of borrower understanding.
Payong was careful to clarify that the use of alternative data by virtual banks to assess and expand credit access does not give borrowers licence to evade the system or shirk their financial obligations.
He also expressed concern and surprise at the growing number of social media posts encouraging people to take out virtual bank or online loans with the explicit intention of defaulting, arguing that those who exploit public resources or deliberately undermine the system should be criticised and held accountable rather than celebrated or given a platform.
To that end, he pointed to the safeguards already built into the banking system, which allow institutions to audit, screen and penalise individuals who intentionally take advantage of the system or display a lack of financial discipline.
Those who wilfully default despite having the means to repay, he reiterated, will ultimately face exclusion from the formal financial system.
Payong also renewed his call for a collective effort — including from the media — to promote financial literacy, encourage responsible borrowing, and avoid sensationalising negative viral trends that could do lasting damage to the wider economy.
He concluded by noting that virtual banks alone cannot resolve Thailand's household or informal debt problems unless the underlying structural issues are addressed, particularly the need to ensure households and small businesses are able to generate sustainable income.