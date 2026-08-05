Bangkok Business Summit 2026 to Rally State and Business Leaders Ahead of IMF-World Bank Meetings

The private sector and government unite for September summit to showcase Thailand's readiness for investment and boost confidence ahead of Bangkok's IMF-World Bank meetings in October.
Thailand is preparing to host "The Bangkok Business Summit 2026: Reinvent Thailand, Resilient ASEAN" on 3rd September, a full-day event bringing together government and business leaders to showcase the country's economic potential and build international confidence ahead of Bangkok's hosting of the IMF-World Bank Annual Meetings in October.
The summit will be held at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre and is organised by the Joint Standing Committee on Commerce, Industry and Banking (JSCCIB) — comprising the Thai Chamber of Commerce, the Federation of Thai Industries, and the Thai Bankers' Association — in partnership with the World Bank and the Thai public sector.
Payong Srivanich, chairman of the JSCCIB, said on Wednesday the summit is intended to serve as Thailand's first international economic and business platform ahead of the IMF-World Bank Annual Meetings, which will return to Bangkok for the first time in 35 years, having last been held in the city in 1991. The event is also expected to help pave the way for Thailand's chairmanship of ASEAN in 2028.
The summit will serve as an officially affiliated event ahead of the annual meetings, aimed at demonstrating that Thailand's private sector and government are working in step with international institutions such as the World Bank to help the country break free of the middle-income trap.
The event is expected to draw government leaders, senior executives from Thai and international businesses, representatives of international organisations, investors, financial institutions and policymakers from around the world, all convening to discuss ways to reshape the Thai economy, strengthen the business sector, and build a more resilient and sustainable ASEAN — with a strong emphasis on turning policy proposals into concrete, coordinated action.
Payong noted that the summit comes at a pivotal moment, as the global economy undergoes a fresh reordering of trade and investment, with multinational companies worldwide reviewing and restructuring their supply chains.
This, he said, presents a "golden opportunity" for Thailand to demonstrate its readiness to the international community as an emerging investment destination and a gateway linking ASEAN to the global economy, underpinned by strengths in infrastructure, digital finance, access to clean energy, and a skilled workforce.
He added that Thailand's readiness rests on three key pillars: private sector unity under the "Reinvent Thailand" approach; a reform agenda aligned with World Bank recommendations; and consistent government policy delivered through concrete cooperation via the Public-Private Sector Consultative Committee.
According to Payong, the summit's morning session will see the Prime Minister, Anutin Charnvirakul, alongside Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Ekniti Nitithanprapas, set out Thailand's readiness and economic strategic direction.
Foreign ambassadors based in Thailand will also be invited to attend, alongside a vice president of the World Bank, who will share perspectives affirming that Thailand's initiatives are aligned with the World Bank's global outlook.
The World Bank is also set to use the session to officially launch its "World Bank 5 Industries" framework, alongside its latest flagship report on Thailand, titled "Building Thailand's Future Today".
The report has been prepared to support Thailand in shaping the reforms and investments needed to achieve sustainable progress towards high-income status, setting out the country's strengths, opportunities and actionable policy recommendations, while reinforcing Thailand's position as an investment destination, an ASEAN connectivity hub, and a key partner in the global economy ahead of the IMF-World Bank meetings in October.
The afternoon programme will be split into two tracks. The first will focus on financial and environmental transitions, covering the energy transition and the journey towards low-carbon infrastructure and low-carbon cities, alongside the development of safe and inclusive digital finance. The second will turn to Thailand's target growth industries, including tourism, wellness, food, and the creative economy.
Payong said that driving these strategic industries and strengthening international competitiveness would help attract foreign investment, boost export capacity, and ultimately build long-term financial resilience for Thai households.
Payong stressed that the summit is intended to be more than a platform for setting out ideas — it is meant to translate vision into policy and practical action, creating new business and economic opportunities, raising national competitiveness, and reinforcing Thailand's role in driving ASEAN towards stronger, more inclusive and more sustainable growth at a time of significant transition in the global economy.