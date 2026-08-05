Bangkok Business Summit 2026 to Rally State and Business Leaders Ahead of IMF-World Bank Meetings

The private sector and government unite for September summit to showcase Thailand's readiness for investment and boost confidence ahead of Bangkok's IMF-World Bank meetings in October.

Thailand is preparing to host "The Bangkok Business Summit 2026: Reinvent Thailand, Resilient ASEAN" on 3rd September, a full-day event bringing together government and business leaders to showcase the country's economic potential and build international confidence ahead of Bangkok's hosting of the IMF-World Bank Annual Meetings in October.

The summit will be held at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre and is organised by the Joint Standing Committee on Commerce, Industry and Banking (JSCCIB) — comprising the Thai Chamber of Commerce, the Federation of Thai Industries, and the Thai Bankers' Association — in partnership with the World Bank and the Thai public sector.

Payong Srivanich, chairman of the JSCCIB, said on Wednesday the summit is intended to serve as Thailand's first international economic and business platform ahead of the IMF-World Bank Annual Meetings, which will return to Bangkok for the first time in 35 years, having last been held in the city in 1991. The event is also expected to help pave the way for Thailand's chairmanship of ASEAN in 2028.

