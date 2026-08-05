JSCCIB Unveils Data-Driven Rescue Plan for Thailand's 'K-Down' Industries

This includes factory production data (Form R.8), social security records, and tax data, linked down to the level of individual "I6" or "T-Code" business classifications, allowing policymakers to identify with precision which businesses remain viable and which require urgent intervention.



"We need to separate the K-down group into those we prop up, to give them time to adjust, and those who may not survive and need a soft landing," Payong explained, arguing that supporting genuinely viable businesses is far more cost-effective in the long run than providing continuous subsidies to enterprises that are ultimately unable to survive.

'Made in Thailand' and the 'Connect the Dots' approach

A central pillar of the JSCCIB's strategy is the "Made in Thailand" (MiT) initiative, under which the committee is urging the government to increase state procurement from domestic SMEs, even where prices are marginally higher, in order to stimulate the real sector and support local employment.

"The best way to solve household and SME debt is to ensure they have an income that allows them to take care of themselves," Payong said, pointing to a "Connect the Dots" philosophy that links local production capacity directly to government demand.

This data integration agenda extends beyond industry support. The JSCCIB is also pushing for better-targeted welfare assistance through the latest round of the state welfare card scheme so that support is matched more fairly and precisely to individual need while reducing abuse of legal loopholes through stronger checks on the use of nominee arrangements.

Payong described this as an essential first step towards genuine government data connectivity, in line with the broader "Reinvent Thailand" agenda, and linked it directly to efforts to combat online crime, "grey" capital, the informal economy, and the leakage of baht from the formal financial system, as tracked by the Bank of Thailand.

Separately, the committee is also advocating for the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) to serve as a pilot area for a one-stop service model for doing business, under the Facilitation of Business Operations Act, with all of these initiatives resting on the government's ability to connect data systematically and continuously, both between state agencies and between the state and private sector.

Looking ahead, the JSCCIB said it stood ready to support the government's five national strategic investment hubs: Investment and Industry Transformation, AI and Digital, Green Economy, Financial Services, and Medical.

Analysts expect foreign direct investment flowing into ASEAN to grow by a further US$544 billion by 2035, and the committee argued Thailand is well placed to compete for its share, pointing to Board of Investment (BOI) applications of 1.47 trillion baht in the first half of 2026 alone — up 37 per cent on the same period last year — as evidence of the country's improving investment appeal.

To showcase this readiness to global investors, the JSCCIB confirmed that the Bangkok Business Summit 2026 will take place on 3rd September, held in partnership with the World Bank.

Forecast at a glance

Under its updated framework, the JSCCIB expects GDP growth of 1.6 to 2.0 per cent for 2026, alongside export growth of 8.0 to 10.0 per cent and inflation of 2.5 to 3.0 per cent — a marked improvement on the committee's earlier April–May forecast, which had pencilled in GDP growth of just 1.2 to 1.6 per cent and a contraction in exports of between 0.5 and 1.5 per cent.

By comparison, the Thai economy grew 2.4 per cent in 2025, with exports expanding 12.9 per cent and inflation at minus 0.1 per cent for the year, according to figures from the Office of the National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC), the Ministry of Commerce, and JSCCIB estimates.

