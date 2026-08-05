Ta Khon heads to Brazil for landmark Latin American premiere

Thai film delegation to attend festival opening

The opening-day programme will include an official ceremony, a red-carpet event and a networking reception for representatives of the Thai and Brazilian film industries before the premiere screening.

Chanan Larpananrung, CEO of Thai content production firm Star Hunter Entertainment, will attend alongside director Puwadon Naosopa and actors Panuwat “Mos” Sopradit and Mondop “Bank” Heamtan.

The delegation will meet filmgoers and take part in a question-and-answer session following the screening.

Chanan described the selection of Ta Khon: The Cursed Mask as one of the festival’s opening films as a great honour. He also thanked the organisations involved in helping bring a Thai production to an international platform.

The CEO expressed confidence that Thai films could connect with audiences worldwide through narratives shaped by the country’s culture and identity.

He described Ta Khon: The Cursed Mask as an example of how Thai soft power could be developed through contemporary content capable of gaining international recognition.

Director Puwadon explained that Ta Khon: The Cursed Mask reinterprets the beliefs and traditions surrounding the Phi Ta Khon festival in northeastern Thailand through contemporary cinematic storytelling.

“The opportunity to take my first film to Brazil is a major source of encouragement and shows that Thailand’s local identity can make an impression on audiences around the world,” he noted.