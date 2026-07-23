Thai private sector backs government anti-corruption drive for OECD bid

Thailand’s leading business organisations have drawn up a six-point campaign against corruption, targeting bribe demands, nominee companies, illicit capital and money laundering.

The Joint Standing Committee on Commerce, Industry and Banking, or JSCCIB, also wants government permits and public services redesigned to leave less room for officials to demand illicit payments.



Businesses will be encouraged to refuse bribes, report suspected wrongdoing through secure channels and share details of problems they encounter when dealing with state agencies. The information will be used to develop proposals for the government rather than remaining as individual complaints.

Poj Aramwattananont, chairman of the Zero Corruption working group formed by JSCCIB and Puean Mai Thon, announced the plan after the Anti-Corruption Coordination Committee held its first meeting of 2026 under the prime minister’s chairmanship.

He said the committee had endorsed several measures previously proposed by the private sector. These included a new anti-bribery mechanism, the “One Department, Transparent and Bribe-Free” scheme, changes to licensing procedures and higher governance standards linked to Thailand’s bid for OECD membership.