Dolphin and Kujira raise rain risk in Thailand through indirect effects

Two storms raise rain risk in Thailand through indirect effects

Thailand’s Meteorological Department is monitoring two weather systems, Typhoon Dolphin and Tropical Storm Kujira, warning that both are unlikely to directly affect the country but could contribute to increased rainfall through changes in monsoon conditions.

The department’s latest update on Wednesday (August 5, 2026) said Typhoon Dolphin’s projected path remained uncertain, with weather models showing different forecasts for its movement between August 8 and 10.

The European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF) model predicted that the typhoon would move towards landfall in Zhejiang province, China, while the National Centers for Environmental Prediction’s Global Forecast System (NCEP-GFS) model indicated that the storm could turn back towards the East China Sea due to the influence of cooler air masses.

Dolphin may strengthen monsoon conditions

The Meteorological Department said Typhoon Dolphin was not expected to have a direct impact on Thailand.

However, the storm could indirectly affect the country by strengthening monsoon conditions, increasing the risk of rainfall in areas exposed to monsoon winds, particularly near the monsoon trough and areas affected by low-pressure systems.

The department advised airlines and travellers planning trips to eastern China, southern Japan and Taiwan from August 8-10 to closely monitor weather conditions and check flight information with airlines.

Unstable weather, strong winds and possible disruptions could lead to flight delays or cancellations during the period.